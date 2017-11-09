Gigi Hadid Is Banana-Chic in Head-to-Toe Yellow Monochrome

It's bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

Gigi Hadid made a sunny statement in a yellow-on-yellow Ralph Lauren ensemble at the launch party of her Maybelline collaboration Tuesday night. The supermodel rocked the bold trend in a shimmery, strapless mini-dress and matching coat.

In typical Gigi fashion, the beauty kept her floor-grazing topper draped over her shoulders, leaving her delicate shoulders and toned legs exposed. The street-style master committed to color coordination with a pair of glittery gold heels. Of course, in full monochrome, the model painted her nails the same bright hue.