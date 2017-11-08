Maryse Tries to Give Alexa Bliss a Makeover and Lana Works on Her Bonafide WWE Diva Status

It's a fight to the finish!

On tonight's episode of Total Divas, these ladies are giving it all they've got, and while it is paying off for some, the road might be a little trickier for others. Lana is trying to forge her path in wrestling but not everyone is a believer.

"I didn't say I don't think you should wrestle. I said why would you when you're in the position that you are?" Nia Jax asks her during a workout. "Stepping in the ring is a whole other game." I guess this season she'll have to prove them all wrong.