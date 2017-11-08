Worst Dressed Stars at CMA Awards 2017: Amanda Shires, Brittany Snow & More!

Amanda Shires, Kelly Bueno, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Like any other red carpet, at the 2017 Country Music Awards, there are winners and there are losers. 

Some stars shined bright against the award backdrop, while others disappointed. It's the risk the stars take when they step foot on that famously red carpet. For tonight's event, there weren't many outfits that were exceptionally bad. However, the competition was tight, and with a couple of tweaks celebs like Kim Campbell and Carly Pearce could have avoided the Worst Dressed list with ease.

Check out the celebs that didn't quite meet the red carpet standard below! 

Brittany Snow, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brittany Snow

Although this bright blue hue looks amazing next to the star's auburn hair and blue eyes, the waistline of the dress is too high, covering up her figure. 

Kellie Pickler, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kellie Pickler

This black-to-green dress is certainly a risk, making the singer standout among the popular velvet and metallic fashion on the carpet. Yet, the feathering and lace details leave us wanting less.

Amanda Shires, Kelly Bueno, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Amanda Shires and Kelly Bueno

While we appreciate celebrities that make a statement, this tank top and pencil skirt pairing isn't quite appropriate for the formal event.

Kim Campbell, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim Campbell

While the dress fits the star like a glove, the shape and color makes us want more in comparison to the high fashion on the carpet.

Ashley Campbell, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ashley Campbell

The star's layered dress is a summer dream. It's flattering, skin-baring and white. However, it doesn't quite translate to November weather or the red carpet. 

Carly Pearce, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Carly Pearce

While sheer fabric is a growing trend on the red carpet, we aren't convinced by this design. The length of the skirt drowns out the singer's toned bottom half. And, the top half doesn't connect to her undergarment, making it an unflattering ensemble overall. 

Thoughts? Tell us below! 

