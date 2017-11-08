Worst Dressed Stars at CMA Awards 2017: Amanda Shires, Brittany Snow & More!

John Shearer/WireImage
John Shearer/WireImage
Like any other red carpet, at the 2017 Country Music Awards, there are winners and there are losers.
Some stars shined bright against the award backdrop, while others disappointed. It's the risk the stars take when they step foot on that famously red carpet. For tonight's event, there weren't many outfits that were exceptionally bad. However, the competition was tight, and with a couple of tweaks celebs like Kim Campbell and Carly Pearce could have avoided the Worst Dressed list with ease.
Check out the celebs that didn't quite meet the red carpet standard below!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Although this bright blue hue looks amazing next to the star's auburn hair and blue eyes, the waistline of the dress is too high, covering up her figure.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
This black-to-green dress is certainly a risk, making the singer standout among the popular velvet and metallic fashion on the carpet. Yet, the feathering and lace details leave us wanting less.
John Shearer/WireImage
While we appreciate celebrities that make a statement, this tank top and pencil skirt pairing isn't quite appropriate for the formal event.
John Shearer/WireImage
While the dress fits the star like a glove, the shape and color makes us want more in comparison to the high fashion on the carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The star's layered dress is a summer dream. It's flattering, skin-baring and white. However, it doesn't quite translate to November weather or the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
While sheer fabric is a growing trend on the red carpet, we aren't convinced by this design. The length of the skirt drowns out the singer's toned bottom half. And, the top half doesn't connect to her undergarment, making it an unflattering ensemble overall.
