Best Dressed Stars at CMA Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood, Karlie Kloss & More!

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

There's a lot to expect when it comes to the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet.

Not only will there be sequins aplenty, tons of bling and hair as high as the heavens, but those who deserve a best dressed nod will also have taken a chance on their look. It's not enough to play it safe in just another pretty mermaid gown or well-tailored suit. We're recognizing the stars who actually took a risk. What better place is there to have a little fun than on one of country's biggest nights?

The style highlights: Fans will be channeling there inner Madeline Merlo this holiday season in a similar velvet jumpsuit. Kelsea Ballerini's floor-length Michael Kors gown fit her like a glove, but the sequin embellishments and strategic cut-out really made this look a stunner. Then, there's Jessie James Decker, who looked fit and fabulous in an off-the shoulder red dress—she rocked a baby bump like nobody's business.

Country's leading men also came to play. Chris Lane was dapper in all black, but the surprising winner was Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson. At 69 years young, the reality star proved you can have fun with your getup. Fashion is about expressing your personality, after all. 

For more best dressed stars, keep scrolling.

Karlie Kloss, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The model looked vibrant in an orange-red Elie Saab dress with sheer details and multiple slits. 

Lea Michele, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lea Michele

The Mayor star flaunted her feathers in a printed Zuhair Murad mini and strappy sandals. 

Ruby Rose, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Ruby Rose

The singer's August Getty Atelier SS18 Vivace Gown in Twilight Shimmer looked like a high-fashion suit of armor. 

Darius Rucker, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Darius Rucker

The brown shoes paired with the gray suit and purple pocket square is an unexpected combo we never thought would work—but did!

Michelle Monaghan, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michelle Monaghan

We expected a lot of sequins on the red carpet, but the actress' exposed sliver of skin was a delightful surprise. 

Happily Grey, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mary Seng

A co-ordinating print suit can go two ways: oh-so wrong and red carpet game-changer. The brain behind blog Happily Grey took a risk, and it paid off big-time. That lace bralette definitely had something to do with it. 

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

The volume of this dress alone deserves our attention, but the royal blue hue is also so unique for a red carpet choice. 

Niall Horan, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Niall Horan

We're obsessed with the "Slow Hands" singer's embellished lapels. 

Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea's floor-length Michael Kors dress is stunning, but the floral embellishment on it really sets the fashion bar high. 

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jessie James Decker

The singer and reality show star flaunted her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging red gown, complemented with flawless makeup. 

Si Robertson, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Si Robertson

This getup may seem a little eccentric, but we give the Duck Dynasty star points for taking a risk. 

Madeline Merlo, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Madeline Merlo

A velvet jumpsuit on the red carpet? Yes, please! The Canadian country music singer-songwriter serves as outfit inspo for our next holiday party. 

Chris Lane, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Lane

The country crooner looked dapper in all black and his signature hairstyle. 

