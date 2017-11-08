Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn’t Talked to Kim Kardashian ''In a Year''

It's no secret that Caitlyn Jenner isn't on the best terms with the Kardashian family.

During a Q&A at The Cambridge Union Monday, Caitlyn opened up about her family's reaction to her book The Secrets of My Life.

"I was blessed to have the Kardashian side of the family come into my life," Caitlyn said. "It's been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim I haven't talked to in a year."

She also claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars "don't want me in their lives" and that "they bashed me pretty badly" after the book was published.

"It's devastating when your kids do that," she said. "It really hurt."

Kim Kardashian West, for her part, told Ellen DeGeneres there were "certain things" Caitlyn wasn't honest about on an April episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I mean, I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself," she said at the time. "I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it's just so hurtful. Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense."