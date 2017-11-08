Picked Up or Canceled? How the New Fall TV Shows Are Faring

We've got good news and bad news, TV fans.

The good news? Five new fall shows have received full-season orders so far. Huzzah! The bad news? A couple of newbies have been unofficially canceled (aka bumped from the schedule entirely or moved to—shudder—Saturday night). The TV gods giveth and the TV gods taketh. 

So far, the fate of seven new offerings have been decided, including The CW's buzzy Dynasty revival, The Big Bang Theory's spinoff Young Sheldon and David Boreanaz's return to TV. So many shows, so little time-slots available. 

Picked Up or Canceled? How the New Fall TV Shows Are Faring

Find out fate of some of the fall's new dramas and comedies: 

Dynasty

The CW

Dynasty

The CW picked up a full season of their revival of the '80s soap. Enter: Alexis?! We can only hope. 

Seal Team

CBS

SEAL Team

David Boreanaz has another hit on his hands, with his CBS military drama getting a full-season order. 

The Good Doctor

ABC

The Good Doctor

The diagnosis was a good one for the Freddie Highmore-fronted medical drama, receiving a full-season order from ABC after becoming the No. 1 new drama on TV. 

The Orville

Fox

The Orville

Seth MacFarlane will continue exploring comedy and outer space on Fox, as the network has already renewed the dramedy for a second season. 

Young Sheldon

CBS

Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory spinoff, focusing on a young version of Jim Parsons' fan-favorite character, had the honor of being the first show to be picked up, with CBS ordering a full-season. And it's easy to see why: The premiere attracted 17.2 million viewers and a staggering 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the most-watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011. (The rating was also the highest for any new comedy since 2013. Bazinga!)

Me, Myself and I

CBS

Me, Myself and I

The future is not looking so good for the CBS sitcom, with the network choosing to bump up the premiere of Man With a Plan's second season to replace the low-rated Me, Myself and I.

Ten Days in the Valley, Kyra Sedgwick

ABC

Ten Days in the Valley

Kyra Sedgwick's drama failed to connect with ABC's viewers on Sunday nights, with the network choosing to burn off the remaining episodes on Saturdays later this season. 

Which new fall shows are you loving? Sound off in the comments!

