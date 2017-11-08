2017 CMA Awards: Country Music's Cutest Couples Hit the Red Carpet

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Yeehaw! Grab your partner and do-si-do to the red carpet!
No other award show loves to couple-up on the red carpet quite like the Country Music Association Awards! The diverse awards show features denim and dazzling gowns, along with A-list musical performances and slew of red carpet couples, gussied up for date night.
For the 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood, who returns with Brad Paisley for her 10th consecutive year hosting, looked stunning in her blue ballgown. The country girl brought along her hubby Mike Fisher for the night of fun and music at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé Morgan Evans couldn't help but cuddle on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson brought their best smiles to the step and repeat.
But they aren't the only country cuties getting coupley on the red carpet. Check out which other duos dazzled at the 2017 CMAs red carpet...
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
The proud parents were all smiles in black ensembles.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley
The long-time duo hit the red carpet in eye-catching ensembles.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
The king and queen of country rocked some dazzling duds in Nashville.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton
The singer and his pregnant wife hit the red carpet at the star-studded event.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Opting for a dazzling blue gown, the country star couples up with her hubby.
Jimmie Johnson & Chandra Janway Johnson
The NASCAR driver and his wife, a former model, sparkled at the event.
Luke Combs
The singer couples up with a lady in red on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker
The duo smile wide on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chris Janson & Kelly Lynn
The singer and his wife step out in Nashville.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal
The former American Idol star and his fiancée took to the CMA red carpet.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
The engaged couple couldn't help but get cozy for their big night in Nashville.
But the red carpet is just the beginning of the action.
the show promises to have performances with artists like Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and many more. Additionally, Niall Horan will make his CMA debut alongside Maren Morris to sing their collab, "Going Blind."
