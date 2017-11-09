Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Love Story: Meeting Cute, Falling Hard and Breaking Up Before Happily Ever After

As a couple, Nick and Vanessa Lacheyseem as inevitable as PB & J.

But if you think about Nick Lachey just months before he met the woman who would go on to become the mother of his three children, the woman he shares a birthday with today, his destiny as the happily married family man he is now was in question.

"Do I believe that I'll fall in love again one day?" he wondered in the 2006 What's Left of Me docu-special. "I mean, I certainly hope so. I certainly hope I'm not gonna be the jerk-uncle-bachelor the rest of my life." He laughed. "That's not what I envisioned for myself."

At the time, the 98 Degrees singer was untangling himself from one of the primo love stories of the early '00s, his three-year, partially televised marriage to Jessica Simpson, and had just dated Kristin Cavallari for a hot second. Vanessa Minnillo had been dating none other than King of New York Derek Jeteron and off for several years. If anything, the two would have seemed like perfect rebound candidates for each other.