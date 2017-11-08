2017 CMA Awards: See Jessie James Decker, Scottie McCreery and More Country Music Royalty

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
We hear there's a party going down in Nashville tonight and you're all invited!
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards is officially off and running, as the industry's brightest stars descend upon Bridgestone Arena for a night they won't soon forget. So what is there to know about the 51st Annual extravaganza? For starters (and as has become tradition for the CMAs), Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to co-host the ceremony for an impressive 10th consecutive year.
Then there's all the performances in store, with artists like Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and so many more slated to take the stage. Plus, if country music isn't your cup of tea, none other than Niall Horan will make his CMA debut alongside Maren Morris to sing their collab, "Going Blind."
Before awards are handed out, we can't miss talking about everyone's red carpet looks. Whether it's designer dresses and jewelry to casual denim jeans and cowboy hats, you never know what the stars will wear for this show!
Take a look at our red carpet arrivals gallery updating constantly below:
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Pink & Willow Hart
Be still, our hearts! This mother-daughter duo totally just stole the show.
Carrie Underwood
Belle of the ball! No surprise here, the A-lister dominated the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Maren Marris & Niall Horan
The fashion forward duo arrives moments before their set to perform "Going Blind" on the CMA stage.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lea Michele
Bombshell alert! The former Glee star's svelte legs are showcased perfectly in this flirty mini-dress.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
A princess moment! The singer heads into the 2017 CMA Awards with more nominations than any other artist.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
The king and queen of country music have arrived!
Keith Urban
It's never the same without Nicole Kidman by this Aussie singer's side!
Lady Antebellum
In the words of this country pop trio, "You look good!"
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley
The singer sports a classy tuxedo for the 2017 CMAs.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Brittany Snow
We're calling the actress' royal blue gown a Pitch Perfect choice!
Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett
The adorable new parents enjoy a well-deserved night on the town.
Hunter Hayes
The 26-year-old recording artist goes for a fall-appropriate plaid jacket.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Little Big Town
Stepping out in style! The band coordinates their fashion forward ensembles.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lauren Alaina
The singer took the "Road Less Traveled" to the CMAs, and it paid off!
Tyler Perry
The comedic filmmaker looks sharp in his white blazer.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans
The look of love is perfected by this soon-to-be husband and wife.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
The newly platinum blond supermodel gives us Greek goddess vibes in her beaded number.
Ruby Rose
Fancy seeing Ruby here! The Orange Is the New Black star becomes a life-size disco ball for the CMAs.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Garth Brooks
The world-famous country music singer keeps it simple in an elegant suit.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jessie James Decker
Oh, baby! The expectant E! reality star totally has that pregnancy glow.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Michelle Monaghan
The Mission Impossible star puts a nearly naked twist on this sequined jumpsuit.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Darius Rucker
So fresh and so clean! The "Wagon Wheel" singer buttons up for the big event.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kellie Pickler & Kyle Jacobs
Date night done right! The country music sweetheart and her hubby make their entrance to the CMAs.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cam
The singer showcases her signature unique style in black velvet and lace.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kip Moore
The "More Girls Like You" singer keeps it casual in a trucker hat and leather jacket.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lindsay Ell
The "Waiting on You" songstress is red hot in her beaded gown.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Scottie McCreery & Gabi Dugal
The newly engaged lovebirds hold each other tight.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Carly Pearce
We love "Every Little Thing" about this starlet's edgy ensemble.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris' man walks the red carpet solo.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
The actress, known for her role on Reba, stuns in a sparkly halter dress.
John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images
High Valley
Let's be honest, the Rempel brothers have never looked better.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Eric Paslay & Natalie Harker
The married couple enjoys a loving moment on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chris Lane
Swoon! The country music hunk rocks all black.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Danielle Bradbery
Four years after winning The Voice, the singer shines on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Si Robertson
Duck Dynasty is in the house!
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kim & Ashley Campbell
The sisters step out to honor their late father, country legend Glen Campbell.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
LoCash
Hey there cowboys! The country pop duo sport their finest threads.
Luke Combs
The singer-songwriter brings a stunning date to the CMA Awards. Lucky, much?!
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Meghan Linsey
The forme Voice contestant flaunts her curves in a slinky black gown.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Maddie & Tae
The country music duet show off their unique styles in sultry gowns.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tracy Lawrence
The singer flies solo with a smile for country's biggest night.
Amanda Shires & Kelly Bueno
The singer and her pal make a statement with pink graphic T-shirts.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Madeline Merlo
The "Motel Flamingo" songstress makes a statement in velvet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mary Lawless Lee
The fashion blogger behind "Happily Grey" shows some skin in a brocade suit.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!