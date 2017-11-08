Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Met Through Social Media—Because of Course

It's modern love for a Modern Family star...

Everyone's pretty much in love with the unexpected romance of the season between Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams.

On Wednesday, the BiP alum and Nashville resident made an appearance on the Facebook show The Morning Breath and spilled the beans on how he met his new girlfriend, turns out, the most Instagramable couple of 2017 met because of social media. Obviously.

When asked how they met, the curly haired cutie revealed, "The internet—it's amazing."

When pressed, the 33-year-old added, "There’s nothing really to say...Like, if you want to know—to be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media."

Aint' that the truth!

These two have been all about sharing too-cute couples photos of each other since sparking romance rumors when they posted pics in Stranger Things Halloween costumes on Oct. 29.