Kevin Spacey Scandal: Former TV Anchor Claims Actor Sexually Assaulted Her Son in 2016

A former broadcast news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son in 2016.

Heather Unruh told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that the Oscar winner got her son "drunk" and then "stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals" while at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts last July.

Spacey's representatives did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Unruh, who described her son as a "star struck young man", said he told Spacey he was of legal drinking age. She said the House of Cards star "bought him drink after drink after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him." She claimed Spacey also insisted the teen come to an after-party to "drink even more."