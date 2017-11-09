We Quizzed the Grey's Anatomy Cast on Former Guest Stars & the Results Were Hilarious

Grey's Anatomy has seen quite a few famous faces walk the halls of Seattle Grace-turned-Grey Sloan Memorial. Sticking around for 300 episodes will kind of make that a necessity. And while we may never forget those iconic guest stars, can the same be said for the stars of the how?
In honor of the ABC hit's massive milestone, we thought we'd take the cast for a little walk down memory lane and see how well they remembered the fates of their former co-stars, so E! News' Sibley Scoles put the stars to the test at their big celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles. Could they remember if bold named guest stars Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Demi Lovato and more lived or died? Or even who they were? Let us just say, the results were hilarious.
While the 300th won't pay homage to the show's famous guest stars over the years, it will feature more than few ghosts of Seattle Grace interns past. "Episode 300 is going down kind of like memory lane. We'll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang," OG star James Pickens Jr. told us. "And it's so cool how they do it. And they found three remarkable actors...When I came and I saw them, I said, 'Wow,' because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much. So it will be nice for the audience to say, 'Oh wow, there they are.'"
Yes, that means there will be actors who look and act a heck of a lot like former stars Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight and Sandra Oh, all of whom were with the series in the beginning. And the homages won't stop there.
"All I can say is, just keep your eyes wide open because there are a lot of little surprises in there for you," Debbie Allen, the episode's director, teased. "There's a lot of little nuggets and throwbacks to the past. I call it our Hubble telescope episode, because the Hubble telescope lets you look back into the past and forward. And this show, it's all of that."
Grey's Anatomy's 300th episode airs Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.