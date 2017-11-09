We Quizzed the Grey's Anatomy Cast on Former Guest Stars & the Results Were Hilarious

While the 300th won't pay homage to the show's famous guest stars over the years, it will feature more than few ghosts of Seattle Grace interns past. "Episode 300 is going down kind of like memory lane. We'll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang," OG star James Pickens Jr. told us. "And it's so cool how they do it. And they found three remarkable actors...When I came and I saw them, I said, 'Wow,' because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much. So it will be nice for the audience to say, 'Oh wow, there they are.'"

Yes, that means there will be actors who look and act a heck of a lot like former stars Katherine Heigl, T.R. Knight and Sandra Oh, all of whom were with the series in the beginning. And the homages won't stop there.