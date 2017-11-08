Zac Brown Band, Jana Kramer and Chris Stapleton Tease Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Giddy up and get reading!

In honor of the 2017 CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie UnderwoodJimmy Kimmelasked a handful of country musicians to read mean tweets on tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. 

Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band and Chris Stapleton are just some of the country kings and queens who are reading some not-so nice things about themselves written by Internet trolls in tonight's hilarious segment, "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition No. 3." 

And let's get real, even if you are a rich and famous celebrity, people can be mean—real mean...

In a teaser for Wednesday night's segment, Brown read, "The Zac Brown Band is on three different radio stations at the same time. As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #h8them."

A not-so happy looking Kramer read, "Would rather live a music-less life than her Jana Kramer on the radio."

Stapleton laughed when he read, "Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards."

Last year, a slew of country stars including Trace AdkinsBonnie RaittRandy HouserCassadee PopeDan + ShayCole SwindellGranger SmithMiranda LambertFlorida Georgia LineJake OwenLittle Big TownBrett EldredgeHunter HayesMaren MorrisWillie Nelson, and Dolly Partontook turns reading and responding to their Twitter trolls in the round No. 2 of "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition."

To see which of country music's biggest stars (with the best sense of humor) bit the bullet and read the tweets this year, check out tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

