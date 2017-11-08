How Jennifer Garner Supports Ben Affleck and His Sobriety

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may be exes, but that hasn't stopped the actress from helping him get through a difficult personal chapter.

It has been more than two years since the Hollywood pair announced their separation, but with a lengthy history and three children together, the co-parents are still a part of each other's lives. So, when Affleck sought help for alcohol addiction this year, Garner had his back.

As one source told E! News, "She wants to see him healthy and at his best. She knows that's what's best for the kids and the family." As another insider added, "Jennifer is an amazing supporter, but one of many." Among those supporters is his current girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.