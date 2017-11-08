Becky G Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog Sally: "I Just Miss You So Much Already"

I'll never forget the first day that I met you best friend. 14 years of my life was spent with you by my side. Now waking up just knowing you're not here literally hurts. I'm not mad, I'm not sad, I wasn't even scared, because In my heart I knew it was your time baby girl. I just miss you so much already. Thank you for waiting for me to come home so I could say goodnight to you and hold you one last time. You were saving every last ounce of energy you had left for us all to be together. I spent all 21 hrs of my travel coming home from Spain crying on the plane praying I would get to see you. The look in your eyes when you saw me was like you knew..I can't thank you enough for the unconditional love that you gave to Frankie, Alex, Stephanie and myself. You really were one of us. You were our protector. This is how we will remember you. Happy, always smiling, ready to cuddle, always ready to dance, and always giving us your Mano .?? I mean it when I say I'll never forget you. Rest easy my Silly Sally from the valley.

Becky G is mourning the death of her beloved dog Sally. 

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old star took to social media to announce that she had lost a very special member of her family. 

"I'll never forget the first day that I met you, best friend. 14 years of my life was spent with you by my side. Now waking up just knowing you're not here literally hurts. I'm not mad, I'm not sad, I wasn't even scared because In my heart I knew it was your time baby girl. I just miss you so much already," the "Mayores" singer captioned the Instagram gallery that included several pics of her family with Sally. 

"Thank you for waiting for me to come home so I could say goodnight to you and hold you one last time. You were saving every last ounce of energy you had left for us all to be together," she explained. "I spent all 21 hrs of my travel coming home from Spain crying on the plane praying I would get to see you. The look in your eyes when you saw me was like you knew."

The star also shared a touching photo of her father with Sally in her last moments. Their beloved pet's shirt read, "Gomez blood runs through my veins."

"Since they give us so much, god only gives them to us for a few years. Their love is so unconditional, 24/7, whenever the day, whatever the time is
Maybe they can't handle more, maybe we don't deserve more," she captioned the post

Our thoughts go out to the singer and her family. 

