Reflective Activewear to Help Get You Through the Daylight Savings Slump

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Working out is hard enough, but throw daylight savings into the mix and you can kiss your fitness goals goodbye.

But hold up, just because the sun now sets around 5 p.m. (you probably haven't even left the office yet), doesn't mean you're entitled to throw in the towel. You can (and should) still hit the pavement, but you're going to need some reflective activewear. Why? Well for one, it's all about safety. You can't very well run in the dark unarmed.

Besides, these glow-in-the-dark options are pretty stylish, you'll have no qualms about spending on 'em.

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Glow in the Dark Shoes

APL TechLoom Phantom Shoe, $165

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Sports Bra

Free People FP Movement Raku Reflective Sports Bra, $58

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Safety Armbands

LED Sports Armband Flashing Safety Light, $9 

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Running Tights

Nike Power Epic Lux Flash Running Tights, $120

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Knit Knit Headband

UA Run Reflective Knit Headband, $18

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Running Shorts

UA Fly-By Printed Running Shorts, $21

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Metallic Leggings

Lukka Lux Satellite Metallic Legging, $49

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Baseball Cap

UA Fly-By ArmourVent Cap, $25

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Armband

Tribe AB66 Water Resistant Sports Armband, $8

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Infrared Reflective Gloves

Under Armour Infrared Reflective Run Gloves, $26

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Beanie

Mountain Hardwear Northern Lights Reflective Beanie, $32

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Print Leggings

Tory Sport Reflective Print Graphic Leggings, $148

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Performance Hoodie

Tory Sport Reflective Performance Hoodie, $228

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Power Flash Tights

Nike Power Flash Epic Lux Tght, $120

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Running Backpack

Surge Run Backpack Reflective 15L, $138

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Jacket

Reflective Spectator Jacket by Calvin Klein, $97

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Detail Leggings

Joe Fresh Reflective Detail Active Legging, $20

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Sports Bra

Athleta Aurora Reflective Printed Power of She Bra, $59

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Running Jacket

Athleta Accelerate Reflective Jacket, $46

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflecive Running Jacket

BoomBoom Athletica Reflecive Running Jacket, $325

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Clip On Light

LED Clip On Safety Light, $22

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Performance Leggings

Fila Sport Reflective Tru-Dry Racing Performance Leggings, $45

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Glowing Hair Ties

Lululemon Glow On Hair Ties, $14

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Headband

Athleta Aurora Reflective Vital Headband, $20

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Running Leggings

Lululemon Extra Mile Reflective Tight, $128

Any excuse to buy more workout wear is A-ok in our book.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

