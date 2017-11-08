Paris Jackson Pranks Taylor Lautner With an Australian Accent

How to speak Australian...according to Paris Jackson

The 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson pretended to be an Aussie while making a prank call to her friend and Twilight alum Taylor Lautner during an appearance on the Hamish & Andy podcast in Australia this week. A video of the segment was posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

Paris first spoke to Taylor in her normal American accent, saying she was calling from Australia and that a local friend, "Rachel," really wanted to talk to him. Cue the Twlight puns and Australian stereotypes.

"Rachel," who many noted sounded more British than Australian, then proceeded to tell him how she often dreams about him...with his "paws" on her, and hopes he will one day visit the "land down under."

"Wow, you're, um, making me blush here," said Lautner, who played the werewolf Jacob in the Twilight movies.