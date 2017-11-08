How Carey Mulligan Failed Her Driving Test Five Times

Carey Mulligan has a "great desire" to put the pedal to the metal.

When the actress appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to promote her new movie, Mudbound (out Nov. 17 on Netflix and in select theaters), she revealed she's failed her driving test five times. "It's way harder in England! Over there I failed. Here, it's easy. I did it here—it was a piece of cake," she said. "You literally drive around the block and they give you a license."

Mulligan, who used to take the bus to acting auditions in L.A., said she was only able to drive for about six months before she moved "back to England," where she "couldn't drive anymore."

Regardless, Mulligan insisted, "I'm an excellent driver."

"I don't think you are," Jimmy Kimmel said. "Maybe average, but even then, I don't think so."

"It's a pressure thing. I am an excellent driver," she said. "Then I get in a test environment, someone has a clipboard, and my mind explodes. I cannot do anything and I make mistakes."