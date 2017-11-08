Kate Middleton Is Like Any Mom When It Comes to Dropping Prince George Off at School

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may have a royal title, but she does school drop-off just like every other mom.

The mother of two, who has another little one on the way for April 2018, recently welcomed another milestone in her first-born youngster's life—4-year-old Prince George's first day of school. While the pregnant royal could not escort her son to Thomas's Battersea back in early September because she was suffering from morning sickness, it sounds like Middleton has since been able to do the daily drop-off.

Like she told the crowd at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum on Wednesday, "As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child."