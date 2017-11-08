Sarah Hyland Wears Wells Adams' Initial on a Necklace—and Taylor Swift Is Her Inspiration

Sarah Hyland just gave another clue that she and Wells Adams are dating.

The Modern Family actress posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a "W" necklace—the first initial of her Bachelor In Paradise beau's name. She also nailed the photo's caption by borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's new Reputation song "Call It What You Want."

"Call it what you want," Hyland wrote, "#notbecause he owns me."

Adams, who was tagged in the photo, commented on the picture by writing "Cus he really [knows] me." Known for being a jokester, he substituted the word "knows" with a nose emoji.

The lyric they're referencing, of course, goes, "I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck. Not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me."

Hyland even tagged Swift in the picture.