Harry Styles Brings Puppies to a Food Fight in "Kiwi" Music Video

The 23-year-old singer began sharing stills on social media last Friday, and on Wednesday, he finally premiered the footage on Vevo and YouTube. The video largely focuses on stylish schoolchildren having a massive food fight, and it isn't until two minutes in that Styles—armed with puppies—enters the gymnasium. In a disclaimer, directing duo Us (Chris Barrett and LukeTaylor) promised his fans, "No children or animals were harmed during the making of this film."
Notably, one of the kids is wearing the same outfit as Styles. He identified them by their first names only: Aimee, Alfie, Amelia, Aron, Bailey, Beau, Darmani, Elena, Evie, Faith, Finley, Grace, Grace, Himat, Imani, Isabella, Jacob, James, Jesse, Joseph, Kaia, Layla, Lukas, Maisy, Mimi, Molly, Naomi, Olivea, Oliver, Olivia, Ori, Poppy, Rafi, Ruby, Sheldon, Tamika and Teddy.
The lyrics have raised eyebrows. In the first verse, Styles sings, "She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes / Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect / And all the boys, they were saying they were into it / Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck." In the second verse, he sings, "It's New York, baby, always jacked up / Holland Tunnel for a nose, it's always backed up / When she's alone, she goes home to a cactus / In a black dress, she's such a such an actress." And in the chorus, Styles repeats the refrain: "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business."
Styles has not revealed who inspired "Kiwi"—but, of course, fans have their theories. He co-wrote the song with Jeff Bhasker, TylerJohnson, Ryan Nasci, Mitch Rowland and Alex Salibian.
"Kiwi" is the third single (and second video) from Styles' self-titled album, following "Sign of the Times" and "Two Ghosts." The singer is in the midst of a world tour that runs through July 2018.
