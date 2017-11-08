Harry Styles Brings Puppies to a Food Fight in "Kiwi" Music Video

Harry Styles' "Kiwi" music video is finally here.

The 23-year-old singer began sharing stills on social media last Friday, and on Wednesday, he finally premiered the footage on Vevo and YouTube. The video largely focuses on stylish schoolchildren having a massive food fight, and it isn't until two minutes in that Styles—armed with puppies—enters the gymnasium. In a disclaimer, directing duo Us (Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor) promised his fans, "No children or animals were harmed during the making of this film."

Notably, one of the kids is wearing the same outfit as Styles. He identified them by their first names only: Aimee, Alfie, Amelia, Aron, Bailey, Beau, Darmani, Elena, Evie, Faith, Finley, Grace, Grace, Himat, Imani, Isabella, Jacob, James, Jesse, Joseph, Kaia, Layla, Lukas, Maisy, Mimi, Molly, Naomi, Olivea, Oliver, Olivia, Ori, Poppy, Rafi, Ruby, Sheldon, Tamika and Teddy.