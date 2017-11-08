Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace to Host the 2018 Met Gala

ESC: Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

With the Met Gala just six months away, Vogue revealed Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace are set to host this year's soiree. 

The fashion magazine also announced the 2018 show title: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, the New York-based event will be held on May 7, 2018—so mark your calendars.

Clooney, Rihanna and Versace are taking over the hosting duties from Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady.

 

According to Vogue, the 2018 Met Gala will be the second Met Gala Clooney has attended. The barrister was pregnant with twins Ella and Alexander during this year's event and wasn't able to attend. Vogue reports Clooney wore a stunning red Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano when she attended in 2015.

Amal Clooney, Met Gala 360

Sipa USA/Getty Images

Rihanna and Versace, however, have attended for years. In fact, Vogue claims the fashion designer has attended 16 Met Galas—making her first appearance in 1995. The "Take a Bow" singer has attended seven Met Galas, Vogue writes, and made her debut in 2007. She's also performed twice at the chic celebration. Last year, Rihanna wore a Commes des Garçons number with 3D florals.

The 2017 Met Gala theme was Comme des Garcons's Rei Kawakubo. Always a fun event for couples, several celebrity sweethearts attended, including Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star was pregnant at the time and wore a green gown that accentuated her growing baby bump.

We can't wait to see which stars attend this year's gala and, of course, their beautiful fashion choices.

 

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

