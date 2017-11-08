Fenty, KKW Beauty & Kylie Cosmetics Have This 1 Thing in Common

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, the beholder must hang out in Hollywood.

It's been the year of celebrity makeup lines, from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Gigi Hadid's collaboration with Maybelline or Nicki Minaj's partnership with Mac Cosmetics—not to mention, Kylie Jenner's longstanding reign over the lip kit.

With each highly-anticipated launch, there's a lot of fanfare…and pressure to buy. "This product is no longer available" might as well be the digital equivalency of LA traffic…during rush hour…with a pile-up on the 101…and the 10. In the urgency to purchase, to recreate a little piece of our favorite celeb looks, to play part in the beauty zeitgeist, we almost missed one small but significant thing about the major celeb makeup collections that launched this year: They all look the same!