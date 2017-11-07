True or False: Did Kim Kardashian Slay Dragons for Her Beauty Regimen?

Girl on fire!

We've heard of some pretty crazy beauty trends, but this one might take the cake! Word on the street is that Kim Kardashian is using dragon blood to keep her lips perfectly pouty.

Don't freak out just yet, because that's not exactly the full story. She is using a lip mask that has dragon's blood extract in it to hydrate and tone her lips but she didn't slay any herself. That's not the craziest thing going down in Hollywood. Was Jennifer Garner caught wandering L.A. with a chicken?