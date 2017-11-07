True or False: Did Kim Kardashian Slay Dragons for Her Beauty Regimen?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ellen DeGeneres

Ranking Ellen DeGeneres' 5 Best Hidden Camera Earpiece Pranks: From Emma Watson to Adele

Ed Westwick Under Investigation for Rape Allegations

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Your Fall Wardrobe Is Missing Jennifer Lopez's Basic T-Shirt

Girl on fire! 

We've heard of some pretty crazy beauty trends, but this one might take the cake! Word on the street is that Kim Kardashian is using dragon blood to keep her lips perfectly pouty. 

Don't freak out just yet, because that's not exactly the full story. She is using a lip mask that has dragon's blood extract in it to hydrate and tone her lips but she didn't slay any herself. That's not the craziest thing going down in Hollywood. Was Jennifer Garner caught wandering L.A. with a chicken? 

Watch

How Kim Kardashian's Makeup Line Is Different Than Kylie's

We're investigating all the major rumors in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Mariah Carey , Jennifer Garner , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.