Zac Efron Goes Back to His Dancing Roots in The Greatest Showman

By now, teases of High School Musical reunions, secrets and alternate endings are the oldest click bait in the book. There's never going to be another HSM—at least not in the form that its original fans know—so it's about time to let it go. But those who thrive on nostalgia and are still clinging to a long-gone version of Zac Efron can still find ways to hold on to that memory.

Take next month's The Greatest Showman. Is it about teenagers? No. Are there basketball games? Definitely not. But by God, there'll be dancing.

The musical, which also stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya, is inspired by the real-life tale of P.T. Barnum, who founded the Barnum and Bailey Circus. It's holiday inspiration to the very fullest, showing Barnum rising from an out-of-work family man to a world-famous circus sensation. To put his accomplishments into more modern terms, director Michael Gracey described him to Vogue as "the Steve Jobs or Jay Z of his time."