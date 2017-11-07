Jersey Shore Romance Report: A Relationship Status Update on MTV's Former Fist-Pumpers

Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
Raise a glass because these Jersey Shore alums have a whole lot of love in their lives today.
Nearly a decade since they first burst onto the scene as Seaside Heights' resident party animals, the reality show alums may have bid farewell to their MTV days, but they still have plenty of updates when it comes to their love lives.
However, instead of strolling the boardwalk in search of a summer fling, many of the former cast members have gone on to find love, get married and become parents after the cameras shut off.
"This is our life now," JWoww dished to E! News in February as she snuggled her little girl Meilani. "It's kind of crazy from six, seven years ago. But this is our daily life, our daughters are our No. 1 fans and our No. 1 supporters."
While not all of the cast has welcomed little ones just yet, they have their share of romance. So, pause the GTL and catch up on the Jersey Shore stars' personal lives with a little help from this handy relationship status report:
Status: Single
One of the more private stars of the group has kept his personal life out of the spotlight for the most part since the show ended. While his social media does not show any signs of a current relationship, it seems Guadagnino is happily living the bachelor life.
djpaulyd/Instagram
Status: Married
While she was the last to join the Jersey Shore crew she's one of the first to tie the knot. Cortese and her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Buckner, said "I do" in late October. "Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten!" the star's rep told E! News. "So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo."
Status: Married
The cast's resident "meatball" has long ditched her days of looking for juicy Italian hunks since marrying husband Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple have two children together, 5-year-old son, Lorenzo, and 3-year-old daughter, Giovanna.
Status: Dating
After a tumultuous on-and-off romance with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the reality star recently began dating fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi. Judging by her sweet social media captions about her new beau, this Jersey Shore alum is in love.
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
Status: Single
Sammy's former flame has since briefly dated Malika Haqq, but currently appears to be single—or at least hasn't put any new romances in the limelight just yet.
While he was quite the ladies' man on the Seaside boardwalk, in the years since the show wrapped, Sorrentino has been going steady with his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, for years. In fact, he told E! News it was time to get down on one knee this year.
"I'm coming across that age, you know, I'm low 30s right now," he told E! News in May. "I've had wild 20s. I want to have a family of my own very, very soon. I'm talking within a year or so...I would like to plan to get engaged this year, and also start a family this year."
Courtesy Amy Pinard Photography
Status: Married
In a romance that played out a bit on the show, Farley and her longtime beau Roger Matthews tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, 3-year-old daughter, Meilani, and 1-year-old son, Greyson.
Status: Single
The group's dedicated mixmaster most recently was in an on-and-off relationship with Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day, but the two most recently called it quits in July. However, as a source told E! News at the time, "Who knows with these two...They literally break up and get back together all the time."
