The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Tries on Wedding Dresses Two Years After Engagement

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth getting married soon?

The Bachelorette couple has been engaged for two years, since Booth proposed on the season 11 finale in 2015. And on Monday, Bristowe spent "all day" trying on wedding dresses in New York City with designer Hayley Paige and documented it on her Instagram Story.

In the social media posts, the 32-year-old can be seen in what appears to be a showroom with wedding dresses and design sketches behind her.

"OK that is a wrap, I'm still in white," Bristowe said about her outfit after she was done trying on the dresses.