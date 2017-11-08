Alexa Bliss Shares Her Emotional Story of Overcoming Anorexia: "I Turned Into This Completely Different Person!"

She's one strong woman!

Alexa Bliss is one of the fiercest women in the WWE but her success didn't just happen overnight. On this week's episode of Total Divas, she's opening up about her past and the eating disorder that nearly destroyed her.

"It started off as simple dieting. I was trying to just watch what I was eating and then it got to the point where I would try all these tricks just to not eat," Alexa revealed while in an interview. "I turned into this completely different person."