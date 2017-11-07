Look Inside the Bel-Air Mansion Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sold for $17.8 Million

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jersey Shore Cast

Jersey Shore Romance Report: A Relationship Status Update on MTV's Former Fist-Pumpers

Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey's Top 5 Most Awkward Interviews Ever

Candids, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, 2017 Golden Globes

The Finn Wolfhard Backlash Is Absurd: The Stranger Things Stars Are Still Just Kids and Should Be Treated Accordingly

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bel-Air Home

The Altman Brothers

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are moving. The celebrity couple sold their Bel-Air mansion for a cool $17.8 million.

Investor and philanthropist Marina Acton will be moving into Kimye's digs. Josh Altman and Matt Atlman from Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles did both sides of the deal.

"I have been selling Kim['s] houses for the past decade and she is super, super savvy," Josh told E! News. "The first place I ever sold her was 10 years ago. It was an $800,000 condo so safe to say we have all come up since then."

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bel-Air Home

The Altman Brothers

The swoon-worthy home features a gorgeous outdoor pool, stunning views and a crisp white interior.

"Every house Kim has ever bought, she's never spared any expense, and she's never been concerned about what other people think," the real estate agent continued. "She doesn't think like that, which has actually been incredible for her real estate investments because she is very fashion forward and very trendy." 

 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bel-Air Home

The Altman Brothers

Josh also said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's homes tend to reflect her personal sense of style.

"Her houses really reflect who she is at that time and that's exactly what they did to this house," he said. "It's very minimalist, super modern and fashion forward. It felt like you were walking through an amazing museum. It's one of those houses you're going to immediately fall in love with or you won't get it at all. Marina fell in love with it."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bel-Air Home

The Altman Brothers

When it came to buying a property, Josh said Marina wanted a home that made her "feel creative and inspired, where she can build a studio and make hits."

"So for me, it was about thinking of the most creative spaces I have access to, a history of owners, everything that she was talking about," the broker added, "so of course I thought of Kim and Kanye's house." 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bel-Air Home

The Altman Brothers

The $17.8 million deal locked in by the Altman brothers is said to be "by far" the record for the luxurious Bel Air Crest.

 

Kim and Kanye will definitely need a nursery in their next home. Kim revealed she and her hubby are welcoming their child via surrogate back in September.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Million Dollar Listing
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.