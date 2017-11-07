Will Taylor Swift Make Reputation Available for Streaming?

Taylor Swift's new album drops this Friday.

The 27-year-old singer is set to release Reputation on Nov. 10, her sixth studio album. And with the release date approaching, many fans are wondering if they'll be able to stream Swift's album on Friday.

In a New York Times article published Monday, the publication states that "four executives at major streaming services said they did not expect the album to be made available for streaming, at least at first." However, those plans could possibly change at any point in time.

Swift and Big Machine Records haven't made any announcement about streaming the entire album. But the first four songs that have been released off of Reputation are all currently available for streaming on Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.