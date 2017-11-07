The Grey's Anatomy Cast Doesn't Think Too Many More Shows Will Follow In Its 300 Episode Footsteps

300 episodes is a lot of TV.

The list of shows that lived long enough to see such an illustrious milestone is not a long one. When you factor in shows that premiered in TV's most recent modern era that lasted long enough to do so, the list gets even shorter. And as Grey's Anatomy prepares to join the ranks of NCIS, Law & Order: SVU, and The Simpsons, its cast is wondering if they might be the last show to ever hit the lofty benchmark.

"I'm truly one of those blessed numbers. Most actors will go their whole career and will never experience this," star James Pickens Jr., who's been with the show as Dr. Webber since day one, told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the show's big celebration in Los Angeles. "You'll never see this again. 300 episodes, you won't see that anymore. Not with the new platforms and streaming and stuff. That's the way the business model is. This is truly historical." (Shh! No one tell him that Criminal Minds is hot on the show's heels.)