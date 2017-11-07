Disney World Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Early: Get a Sneak Peek of Its Holiday Décor

Christmas came early at Walt Disney World—on Halloween night, as a matter of fact.

In a new YouTube video, Lisa Borotkanics, manager of Disney Holiday Services, unveiled a sneak peek at the park's holiday transformation—and "new décor!"—at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Fla. "It is a massive park effort. It's an amazing process, everyone working together to transform and make this a winter wonderland," she said. "The most amazing thing to see is the moment the guests come in," she said, "when the park is decorated for Christmas."

Starting Thursday, guests can enjoy Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! at Disney's Hollywood Studios, where buildings and rooftops come alive as they play scenes from Beauty and the Beast, Mickey's Christmas Carol, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and more favorites.