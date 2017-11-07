Disney World Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Early: Get a Sneak Peek of Its Holiday Décor

Christmas came early at Walt Disney World—on Halloween night, as a matter of fact.
In a new YouTube video, Lisa Borotkanics, manager of Disney Holiday Services, unveiled a sneak peek at the park's holiday transformation—and "new décor!"—at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Fla. "It is a massive park effort. It's an amazing process, everyone working together to transform and make this a winter wonderland," she said. "The most amazing thing to see is the moment the guests come in," she said, "when the park is decorated for Christmas."
Starting Thursday, guests can enjoy Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! at Disney's Hollywood Studios, where buildings and rooftops come alive as they play scenes from Beauty and the Beast, Mickey's Christmas Carol, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and more favorites.
Other theme parks, including Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Magic Kingdom, have also been getting holiday makeover. In the past week, a few lucky parkgoers have spotted Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Hanson, Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey and more taping two holiday specials in the parks. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magic Holiday Celebration debuts at 9 p.m. Nov. 30, while Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration premieres at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Jesse Palmer is hosting the Disneyland celebration, and parks around the world will participate.
The season's kickoff event, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, is set for Thursday. And at 8:10 p.m. ET, fans around the world can live-stream A Frozen Holiday Wish, starring their favorite characters from Frozen. Watch as Elsa transforms Cinderella Castle into an ice palace.
Meanwhile, over at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., guests can enjoy
World of Color – Season of Light from Nov. 7 to Jan. 8, 2018, where light, song, story and water blend to create holiday magic. And from Nov. 10 to Dec. 24, guests can meet Santa Claus at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. Meanwhile, at Disneyland, parkgoers can enjoy holiday-themed attractions and entertainment, such as the "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular, Jingle Cruise, Haunted Mansion Holiday and "it's a small world" Holiday—among other delights.