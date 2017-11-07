Why Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode Will Have You Seeing Ghosts

Prepare yourselves, Grey's Anatomy fans.

When the long-running ABC hit celebrates its milestone 300th episode on Thursday, Nov. 9, you just might find yourself seeing ghosts of Seattle Grace surgical interns past. The special episode, written by season 14 showrunner Krista Vernoff, will act as a love letter to long-time fans of the show and the characters they've been forced to say goodbye over the years.

"Episode 300 is going down kind of like memory lane. We'll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang," OG star James Pickens Jr. told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the show's big party in Los Angeles over the weekend. "And it's so cool how they do it. And they found three remarkable actors...When I came and I saw them, I said, 'Wow,' because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much. So it will be nice for the audience to say, 'Oh wow, there they are.'"