Jonathan Cheban Is Changing His Name to "Foodgod"

Jonathan Cheban is making a name change.

The food expert is about to legally change his name to Foodgod, Page Six reports. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will know that Jonathan loves to find the best meals all over the world. On last Sunday's episode, Kim Kardashian was by Jonathan's side as he got a Foodgod tattoo. He also posts about his food adventures on his @foodgod Instagram account.

Talking about the name change, Jonathan tells E! News, "I became Foodgod by posting food and hot places since social media really started."