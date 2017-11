Roselyn Sanchez is officially a mother of two!

The Devious Maids star and her husband Eric Winter welcomed their second child together.

"GRACIAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect!" the 44-year-old star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of a room filled with flowers and blue balloons.

Their new addition joins the family as the little brother to the couple's daughter, Sebella Rose.