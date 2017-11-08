Scott Disick Says It's ''Bulls--t'' Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Invite Him to Khloe's Birthday: ''I Just Didn't Want You There''

Someone's feeling a little left out.

In this preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick is mad after he didn't get invited to Khloe Kardashian's surprise birthday party.

"F--k, I didn't even get invited to her birthday. And I'm family. That was really sweet. That made me feel really good," and angry Scott tells Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

"There's only one person that would have gotten me not invited and that's Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I'd want at my surprise party would be Scott,'" Scott rants before sarcastically joking, "It's cool. Honestly, I called my sister and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I'm feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I'm still blood even though we're not together still doesn't invite me to a surprise party.' But I really felt good about it."