Mark Hamill: Luke Skywalker Hasn't Gone to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The initial teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released in April, ended with a shocking quote from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill): "I only know one truth: It's time for the Jedi to end."

Say what?!

For months, fans have been trying to decipher what that line of dialogue will mean for the character, first introduced in 1977. "I'm sure this line is a great shock to the audience, so you can imagine how I felt! This is a huge change for a character who once represented optimism and hope. It's a radical decision to drop out of everything he's ever believed in," Hamill said in the Winter 2017 edition of Disney Rewards Insider. "The entire movie is filled with these kinds of jaw-dropping surprises, but you'll just have to see the film itself to discover what they are."

Will Luke go the way of his father, Darth Vader? "In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices. It haunts him to the core. But he hasn't gone to the dark side. This isn't an evil version of him. But it's still an incarnation of the character I never expected," the actor said. "It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It's a real challenge."