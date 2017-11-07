The Hits Keep Coming for Kevin Spacey: Inside a Whirlwind Collapse

On Oct. 29, just nine days ago, Game 5 of the World Series prompted thousands of tweets about just how absurdly long the game lasted and how different the world was when it began, five hours and 17 minutes before it ended. Perhaps the most spot-on observation was a tweet reading, "When this game started, Kevin Spacey was a respected actor."

It's true. In less than the time it took for the Dodgers and Astros to pass the lead back and forth for 10 agonizing innings, Spacey's place in the Hollywood firmament was irrevocably altered. It started at 6:32 p.m., when Buzzfeed published Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey had made sexual advances toward the Rent star when he was 14 years old.

Spacey, having not responded to Buzzfeed's requests for comment before the article was first published, then somehow decided it would be a good idea to combine his apology to Rapp—in a statement, he insisted he didn't remember the incident in question and attributed whatever he was said to have done to "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior"—with the admission that he was gay. That was shared on Twitter at 9 p.m.

When Harvey Weinstein's career collapsed under the weight of a pile-up of allegations that he had been sexually harassing and assaulting women for years, his downfall unfolded within a matter of days. The rapidity with which he became persona non grata among the very crowd he lorded over for years as a co-founder of Miramax and then the Weinstein Company has only been matched by the rate at which Kevin Spacey is being swept aside like last month's Playbill.