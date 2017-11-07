How Can Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Top Their Perfect Dancing With the Stars Night?

Will Terrell Owens Get His Date With Kelly Monaco? He Better Ask Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke
Oh, what a perfect night for Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold. The Dancing With the Stars pair received perfect scores for both their dances. Jordan and Lindsay did a quickstep to Pharrell Williams' "Chuck Berry" and a salsa with Corbin Bleu to Wisin's "Que Viva la Vida."
"We're both insanely grateful and excited to keep the momentum going and build off of tonight, which has been an amazing night, one I will never forget," Jordan told E! News after his big night.
So where do they go from here and top the double perfect score?
"Do what we've been doing. Every single week it's kind of like, we feel the pressure…This guy is incredible and every week people expect more and more and more and it's always scary and there's always the pressure to get better and better," Lindsay said. "By trusting each other and going for the crazy things that happen in my head…that's how we're able to succeed. It's just going for it and stepping outside of the box."
Corbin was runner-up in Dancing With the Stars season 17 and said he can see the guys winning the mirrorball.
"I think they just need to keep going. I think they're already on the perfect path to winning that mirrorball," Corbin said.
Click play on the video above to hear what it was like to get a standing ovation from judge Len Goodman.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.