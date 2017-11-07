Josh Gad Can't Stop Talking Like Olaf

Josh Gad has played a lot of great roles throughout his career. From starring as Elder Cunningham in Broadway's hit "The Book of Mormon" to acting as the funny sidekick LeFou in Disney's 2017 Beauty and the Beast, the actor has received high praise for his performances. However, Gad is arguably best known for his portrayal as Olaf in Frozen.

Gad's voiceover performance as the lovable snowman has earned him several Frozen spinoffs, as well as an Olaf balloon in the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But during a guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Gad admitted it can be hard for him to turn the Olaf voice off.

Gad told host Stephen Colbert he reads Frozen books to his daughters Isabella, 3, and Ava, 6. When Colbert asked him if he always reads the books in the Olaf voice, Gad said, "Well, it's my voice."

In fact, the Marshall actor admitted his daughters sometimes ask him to read in his everyday voice.

"They're saying, ‘Read as daddy,' and they're like, ‘Not as Olaf,'" Gad told Colbert, "and I'm like, ‘I don't decipher between the two.'"

Josh Gad Reveals What His Kids Think of Frozen 2

However, Gad suggested his little girls are bigger fans of the Frozen princesses Anna and Elsa (played by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, respectively) than they are of the snowy sidekick. 

"Nobody wants to be me, not in my household," he said to Colbert. "It's sad."

Fans are about to see Gad play a more serious role as he plays Hector MacQueen in the mystery Murder on the Orient Express, which hits theaters Nov. 10.

Watch the video to see Gad discuss his character conundrum.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST.

