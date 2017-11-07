Will Terrell Owens Get His Date With Kelly Monaco? He Better Ask Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke

Terrell Owens is packing up his dancing shoes. The football player and his professional partner Cheryl Burke received a 27 out of 30 for their Charleston to "Bad Boy Good Man" and a 24 for their rumba with Kelly Monaco, but were booted from Dancing With the Stars.

"Terrell really left it all out on the dance floor, especially tonight," Cheryl told us after the elimination. "It was one of his best dances—the first dance we did, the Charleston—and he's just so full of light and he loves being here and he worked so hard. To me, he's the heart of the show."

After he was sent home, Terrell said, "I had a great time, she was a great teacher. I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Kelly Monaco, the first celebrity winner of Dancing With the Stars, said she'd go on a date with Terrell should he get a perfect score. There was no perfect score, but there could still be a date—and Cheryl holds the key to that.

"I'll give him a few days and then we'll talk about the date with Kelly," she told us. "It all has to go through me because Kelly's my best friend."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

