Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Take Their Romance Public—Again

It's Britney and Justin 2.0!

On-again couple Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Moretz wore matching denim looks when they co-hosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session in New York City Monday (with Caleb McLaughlin and Liam Payne). Beckham, who is studying photography at the Parsons School of Design, quietly reunited with his ex-girlfriend in August, confirming their reunion in September.

Prior to co-hosting the event, Moretz shared an Instagram Story of Beckham sampling someone's leftover room service order. "Oh, my God!" she said. "That's someone else's food!"

Later, the couple got competitive as they played Forza Motorsport 7, while Saturday Night Live's Vanessa Bayer, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Leslie Jones, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney and Kenan Thompson tried out some of the other new games inside the Microsoft Store. Payne uploaded an Instagram Story with Beckham and Moretz, telling fans, "Look who I bumped into."