Adam Levine Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are about two months away from welcoming Baby No. 2.
The Maroon 5 singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, where he gave an update on his wife's second pregnancy. "She's awesome. She's just like a champion of the world. She's killing it," Levine said. "You wouldn't know she's almost seven months pregnant."
The couple announced Prinsloo was expecting again in September.
As viewers may recall, DeGeneres named the couple's first daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016. "She's like a little zen baby," the daytime talk show host said. "She's so quiet." Levine said he finds it "funny" that Dusty is so quiet, "because her parents—we're, like, maniacs. She kind of calms us down. She looks at you like, 'OK. Relax.' It's good. It's important."
Levine announced that he and Prinsloo are "having another girl," and they're open to more name ideas. "Like it or not," he told her, "you're going to be involved with this next one, too."
"It'll be a collaborative effort," Levine added. "We're already working on it." The comedienne joked, "To say I named one of your children isn't a big story—but to name both is a big story!"
Levine hopes to have even more children down the line. "I want a lot. I thrive in chaos," the "Help Me Out" singer and Voice mentor said. "I really genuinely enjoy it." The same is true of Prinsloo. "She was an only child…She wants like 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that."
During his TV appearance, Levine also gripes about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's PDA.
Levine and Maroon 5 also perform their latest hit, "What Lovers Do," off their new album, Red Pill Blues.