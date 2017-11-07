Sia Posts Nude Photo of Herself to Stop Someone From Selling Naked Paparazzi Pics

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kevin Spacey

The Hits Keep Coming for Kevin Spacey: Inside a Whirlwind Collapse

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at Her Reputation Secret Sessions

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, DWTS

How Can Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Top Their Perfect Dancing With the Stars Night?

Sia

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Don't try to mess with Sia.

After someone tried selling naked photos of the "Chandelier" singer, the Grammy-nominated artist responded by posting a nude picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram. 

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the "Elastic Heart" singer captioned the photo. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas."

Sia's "Everyday is Christmas" mention didn't just refer to her gifting the troll with the greatest clapback ever. Everyday Is Christmas is actually the name of her original holiday album, which features 10 new songs and debuts Nov. 17.

Read

Maddie Ziegler Recalls Being Discovered by Sia at 11: She Tweeted Me!

Sia has, at times, showed some skin on her own terms. Makeup artist and hairstylist Tonya Brewer posted a picture of Sia baring her boob in October. The lighthearted photo showed Sia winding down after directing a film and wearing fuzzy pink slippers, a white robe and a face mask.

However, the "Cheap Thrills" singer has been known to maintain a relatively private life and has even hidden her face with elaborate wigs during performances.

It's certainly been a busy time for the artist. In September, Zayn Malik dropped his single "Dusk Till Dawn," which featured Sia's vocals. She also released the song "Free Me" in June and teamed up with actresses Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana to promote HIV awareness and raise funds for #endHIV.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sia , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.