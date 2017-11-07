Sia Posts Nude Photo of Herself to Stop Someone From Selling Naked Paparazzi Pics

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Don't try to mess with Sia.
After someone tried selling naked photos of the "Chandelier" singer, the Grammy-nominated artist responded by posting a nude picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram.
"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the "Elastic Heart" singer captioned the photo. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas."
Sia's "Everyday is Christmas" mention didn't just refer to her gifting the troll with the greatest clapback ever. Everyday Is Christmas is actually the name of her original holiday album, which features 10 new songs and debuts Nov. 17.
Sia has, at times, showed some skin on her own terms. Makeup artist and hairstylist Tonya Brewer posted a picture of Sia baring her boob in October. The lighthearted photo showed Sia winding down after directing a film and wearing fuzzy pink slippers, a white robe and a face mask.
However, the "Cheap Thrills" singer has been known to maintain a relatively private life and has even hidden her face with elaborate wigs during performances.
It's certainly been a busy time for the artist. In September, Zayn Malik dropped his single "Dusk Till Dawn," which featured Sia's vocals. She also released the song "Free Me" in June and teamed up with actresses Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana to promote HIV awareness and raise funds for #endHIV.
