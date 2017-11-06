Camilla Luddington Never Thought Grey's Anatomy Would Make It to 300 Episodes

Nothing can stop the power that is Grey's Anatomy...

Camilla Luddington stopped by Daily Pop to chat with E!'s Carissa Culiner and Catt Sadler about the ABC show's 14th season and to discuss hitting the series' upcoming 300th episode.

"I was at the 200th episode party, I don't know how many years ago, and I remember thinking, 'We will never get to 300 episodes,' and this week...300."

Luddington, who welcomed a daughter seven months ago with partner Matt Alan, plays Doctor Jo Wilson on the long-running show.