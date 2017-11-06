Camilla Luddington Never Thought Grey's Anatomy Would Make It to 300 Episodes

Nothing can stop the power that is Grey's Anatomy...
Camilla Luddington stopped by Daily Pop to chat with E!'s Carissa Culiner and Catt Sadler about the ABC show's 14th season and to discuss hitting the series' upcoming 300th episode.
"I was at the 200th episode party, I don't know how many years ago, and I remember thinking, 'We will never get to 300 episodes,' and this week...300."
Luddington, who welcomed a daughter seven months ago with partner Matt Alan, plays Doctor Jo Wilson on the long-running show.
As for what she thinks of her character Jo getting back together with Doctor Alex Karev (played by Justin Chambers), Camilla actually admits she wants the couple to get married!
"I think they are meant to be together. They are very complicated but right now so far...they have a very healthy relationship," she explained to Catt. "They sort of have the same back story. They had troubled childhoods. I think they relate to each other and they are moving forward and they are in love."
The new mom also couldn't help but gush, "I want them to have babies together."
Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m.