This Dad Surprised His Harry Potter-Obsessed Daughters With a Life-Size Diagon Alley

The magic of Harry Potter is closer than we all think.

In one small Seattle neighborhood, Jon Chambers knew that his daughters loved and appreciated the Harry Potter franchise.

But instead of taking a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme parks or enjoying an all-day movie marathon on Freeform, this proud dad decided to take it one giant step further.

The Seattle tech veteran chose to step away from his most recent job and focus on building a life-size recreation of Diagon Alley in his driveway.

In pictures going viral on Instagram, Jon shared the finished product that included snow falling on the ground, 3-D props and more than six storefronts.