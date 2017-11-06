This Dad Surprised His Harry Potter-Obsessed Daughters With a Life-Size Diagon Alley

dummaloop/Instagram
The magic of Harry Potter is closer than we all think.
In one small Seattle neighborhood, Jon Chambers knew that his daughters loved and appreciated the Harry Potter franchise.
But instead of taking a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme parks or enjoying an all-day movie marathon on Freeform, this proud dad decided to take it one giant step further.
The Seattle tech veteran chose to step away from his most recent job and focus on building a life-size recreation of Diagon Alley in his driveway.
In pictures going viral on Instagram, Jon shared the finished product that included snow falling on the ground, 3-D props and more than six storefronts.
"#diagonalleyproject looks great in the moonlight," Jon shared on Instagram before celebrating his daughter's birthday in the impressive area. "It's this amazing firecrackers birthday party today in #diagonalleyproject."
In an interview with GeekWire, Jon explained his motivation behind the project. And as you likely could have guessed, he had a whole lot of fun doing it.
"I've always wanted to do something massive for Halloween or Christmas," he explained to the publication. "I was born the day before Halloween, and October is like my power month. So I decided to quit my job and focus on this crazy thing."
The Chambers are hoping to have the project up through Christmas and yes, tourists are more than able to drive by and see the finished product.
In fact, this may only be the beginning for the creative dad who's making a whole lot of kids dreams come true.
"I've thought it would be cool to do a Millennium Falcon. On the roof," he teased to GeekWire.