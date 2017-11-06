Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Is Dating Jaymes Vaughan: 5 Things to Know About His Boyfriend

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan appear to be Instagram official.
The Mean Girls actor has been posting pictures with Vaughan recently and social media is loving it. For Halloween, the duo dressed up as Goose and Maverick from Top Gun and shared the pic on Instagram. "Because forgot to post on Halloween. i Love you babe. #mygoose @jaymesv," Bennett posted alongside the pic.
Bennett also shared another post, thanking Vaughan for helping him grow. "Thanks @jaymesv for helping me grow and teaching me how to be a grown ass man," he captioned the pic. In another picture, a selife with Vaughan, Bennett told his followers how lucky he is.
"This guy looks better. Makes me look better. I'm the luckiest. #love," Bennett wrote. The duo has also been liking posts about their relationship on Twitter, seemingly confirming the news!
So who is Vaughan and where have we seen him before? We're bringing you five things to know about Vaughan below!
1. Vaughan is a TV host and producer for Celebrity Page TV. Vaughan has also made appearances on The Wendy Williams Show and The Talk, to discuss the latest hot topics. He was also a contestant on The Amazing Race in 2012.
2. He's very supportive of Bennett. When Bennett hosted Halloween Wars on the Food Network, Vaughan was there to watch. "Crashed the set of tonight's #HalloweenWars to watch @jonathandbennett and his dad jokes in action," he wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of himself with Bennett.
3. He can sing! Check out the clip above of Vaughan singing happy birthday to a friend over the loudspeaker at a Southwest terminal.
4. Vaughan showed Bennett a lot of love on his birthday in June. Along with a selfie, Vaughan wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to the only guy I know who is a bigger spaz than me @jonathandbennett. I love you dude."
5. Vaughn is the only person Bennett is currently following on Instagram. If you take a look at Bennett's Instagram profile, you'll see he's only following one person, Vaughan.