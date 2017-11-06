Kendall Jenner's $10K Metallic Boots, 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Proves Double Coating Is a Must-Try Winter Trend

ESC: Trendsetters at Work

Meet the Leggings Brand Hollywood It Girls Love to Live in

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Must do Monday

Gigi Hadid Makes Contouring Easier With New $12 Product

ESC: Kendall Jenner, YSL

Getty Images

If it's your birthday, you wear what you want—for Kendall Jenner, that means a crop top and $10,000 Saint Laurent boots.

But why go all out on just one day when every day deserves celebration?

That's what we thought at least when saw the model wear the same sparkling thigh-high kicks, encrusted with over 6,000 rhinestones, to a Clippers game just days later.

If you can look past the steep price tag, then you'll be quick to notice how versatile a pair of metallic statement boots can be. Case in point: Just look how different the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, Rihanna (who first wore the pair straight off the fall 2017 runway) and Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes styled the expensive footwear.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

ESC: Kendall Jenner, YSL

Luckily, you don't need the celebrity bankroll to join this club. To get Kendall's look, pair similar-looking boots with a chunky sweater or sweatshirt—extra points for a turtleneck or mock neck, which adds a homey contrast to the ultra-glam boots. Opt for skinny jeans so your pant legs don't scrunch up when you put on your boots. And just like the glitzy shoes and simple sweater, you'll want to top off your look with the same over-to-under ratio: a statement lip and dainty jewelry.

Aritzia Wilfred Free Lin Sweater, $165; Topshop MOTO Vintage Super Ripped Jamie Jeans, $80; Steve Madden Crushing Boot, $299.99; Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Bar Red, $22; Catbird Tiny Dancer Stud, Yellow Gold, $48

Out here in these New York streets giving you life Hun Tea????? #theycanttakeit

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

If you're looking for drama, metallic boots bring all that and more. Of course, the reality star dialed up the wow-factor with a handful of bling and equally sparkly earrings. No need to overdo it with a graphic or slogan T-shirt dress though. A simple iteration with these boots will get you far.  

 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, YSL

H&M T-shirt Dress, $14.99; NastyGal The Twist Glitter Boot, $90; Lagos Bold Caviar Ring, $375; Express Pave Leaf Ring, $29.90, Forever21 Amber Sceats Metal Alexia Ring, $69; Target Women's Button Post Drop Dangle Earring Sterling Silver Long Stick - Silver, $14.99

phresh out da runway I ? @ysl

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Riri was the first star to wear the mega-watt Saint Laurent boots, but her look was surprisingly low-key. Thanks to the exaggerated proportions of her leather jacket and hoop earrings, you're not staring at the boots in bewilderment. Instead, the whole outfit feels cohesive, thought out and, best of, comfortable. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, YSL

Zara Faux Leather Jacket With Eyelets, $69.90; Boohoo Sophie High Wst Light Wash Distress Mom Jeans, $23; Drifter White Filius Printed Layered Top, $173; Forever21 Textured Oversized Hoop Earrings, $4.90; Nine West Scastien Boot, $199.99

So, metallic thigh-high boots: yay or nay?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.