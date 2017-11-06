Kate Hudson's Son Is ''So Proud'' of His Mom and Grandma Goldie Hawn: They're ''Really Inspiring''

Kate Hudsonshowed off the fine young gentleman she's raised while supporting a cause that has long been her mother's dream.

With son Ryder Robinson by her side, Kate walked the red carpet at her mother's charity event Goldie's Love in For Kids, which was hosted by the Hawn Foundation.

Since establishing the foundation nearly 13 years ago, it's worked to help schools better educate their students by advocating for "mindful learning and focusing on the social and emotional well-being of kids in the classroom."

Over the years, Ryder has been fortunate enough to witness the, "really cool and very inspiring work" that his family has been involved in.

The 13-year-old told E! News Sibley Scoles, "I am so proud of Gogo [Hawn] and my mom."