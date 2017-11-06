Are Chloe Bennet and NBA Player Chandler Parsons Dating?

Did Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet just score a NBA player?

An insider spotted Chloe on a date with Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons at the romantic Los Angeles Italian eatery Pace this past Friday night.

According to an eyewitness, the duo were cuddly, affectionate and "acting like a couple."

Interestingly enough, the next day, the 25-year-old former Nashville actress was she spotted at attending Parson's basketball game when the 29-year-old baller's team played the Los Angeles Clippers.

Previously, the hoopster has been linked to Hailey Baldwin and has dated both Savannah Chrisley and Bella Thorne.

In June, the actress split from The Walking Dead's Austin Nichols, after four years of dating.